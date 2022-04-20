Actress Moesha Boduong has got fans talking with a new video talking about God and what he likes

She says God loves slay queens and that she is poised to become one, even more than she was, to please God

The video has people criticising her utterances against God with some wondering if she has indeed repented

A new video of Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong riding and talking about God has caused a stir online.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Moesha is heard saying in the Akan language that she has moved to a new higher level, a way that is used in describing a slay queen.

She added that God told her he loves a slay queen, indicating that she could still go back to her former ways even after claiming to have repented.

A collage of Moesha. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Fans react to Moesha’s video

Clearly, Moesha’s video has not gone down well with fans on social media, and they have criticised her.

Some wondered if she has truly repented or faked everything.

See some of the comments sampled by Legit.ng:

amma_sikaa:

“Ow God what's happening.”

dannyways_:

“She dey funfool God nipa nsuro nyame.”

sirnanakofi:

“kasa dodo .. She is talking too much. Something is not right up there …”

ffinesserr:

“Gyemiii saaaa! Why are you explaining yourself to us?.”

yahyaz_artistry:

“As Ghanaian we feel when one is with Christ he or she must act Kolo… Christ loves nice things and decently lived life so please it’s no wrong for Christians to look good and go places too, he said he came for the sinners so please accept a sinner who agreed to be a sinner and wants to live right,Do not make it look like Christian’s need to look kolo. My own people r too judgmental and it breaks innocent souls… let be mindful.”

yahyaz_artistry:

“Her statement is not harmful and when she says God loves slay queen meaning God loves all and will make room for improvement if one decides to change.. if she says she sleeps with God meaning God is with us at all time even when we sleep please let’s read meanings positively to what one says.”

hrmcoco_:

“God i thank u.”

_.prodigal.son:

“We thank God for this transformation.”

moses.bineyo:

“This woman never repented she just trying to play with Ghanaians Concert....Slay queen will always be a Slay queen”

jvijent2305:

“Is this mental breakdown or transformation?????”

iamnharris:

“Who did this to Moe kraaaa. We beg the person to leave her alone wai. Asem ben kraaa nie.”

iceberry15:

“This woman has not changed biaa.”

Moesha grows long beards

Ghanaian actress and Instagram influencer Moesha Babiinoti Boduong made headlines on social media as she released a video that gathered a lot of attention on social media.

The video shows Moesha cruising around town in a car.

Apart from telling her followers what is going on with her, Moesha also showed off something which she is not been known to have, that is chin hairs.

Source: Legit.ng