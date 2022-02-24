Ghanaian actress, socialite and social media model, Moesha Boduong, has said she wants to become a good actress like Mercy Johnson

Moesha made this revelation when she commented on a post shared by Mercy Johnson on her Instagram page

She had earlier said she wanted to become a gospel musician and had plans of collaborating with Kuami Eugene

Moesha initially faced serious mental and spiritual issues that made her go into hiding until her return recently

Popular Ghanaian actress and social media model, Moesha Boduong, has expressed the desire to become a “good actress” like Nigeria’s superstar Mercy Johnson.

Moesha says she is praying that she will one day become so good like Mercy in acting.

She made this revelation when she commented under a post Mercy shared to her Instagram handle.

A collage of Moesha and Mercy Johnson. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mercy had shared photos from a current movie she was shooting and looked like a gangster with the costume she had on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Moesha then commented:

“I pray to become a good actress like you one day”.

A screenshot of Moesha's comment under Mercy Johnson's post. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Moesha gets a response

Some fans of Mercy in Nigeria reacted to Moesha’s comment.

Certified Fola, for instance, invited Moesha over to Nigeria. According to her, Moesha will get the needed training and coaching when she moves there to have her dream of becoming like Mercy Johnson fulfilled.

certified_fola02: “@moeshaboduong come Nigeria so you can be able to show your talent more and learn❤️❤️ in Nollywood...miss you so much on IG, welcome back moe.”

Another Mercy Johnson fan, Justina Roxey, also used praying hands emojis to respond: “Amen” to Moesha’s request:

justinaroxey: “@moeshaboduong [Amen]!

Moesha wants to become a gospel musician

Earlier, Moesha registered her pleasure to become a gospel musician so as to help more people draw close to God.

She told Kuami Eugene on his birthday that they needed to collaborate for her to release her first gospel song.

This was on Eugene's 25th birthday when Moesha also prayed and wished the Wish Me Well singer well.

Mercy Johnson shades daughter Purity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie warmed hearts on social media after sharing yet another video of her family members.

The short video captured her first child, Purity, dressing up her dad as he prepared to step out for the day.

Mercy hilariously described her daughter as a ‘resident side chick’ while calling on fans to beg Purity to leave her husband alone.

Source: Legit.ng