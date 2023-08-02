Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a record he broke in the movie industry

Kanayo, who is popular for playing the role of a ritualist in movies, said he was the first Nigerian actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie

The thespian also shared a clip from an old movie as proof which stirred reactions from his fans and follower

Veteran Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been trending on social media over the past few days over some of his old ritual videos.

Amid the trend, Kanayo recently shared a record many didn't know he was the first to set in the Nollywood movie industry.

Kanayo, in a statement, appreciated God's faithfulness in his life by making him the first actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie.

The veteran actor revealed many risks were taken for the role to entertain his fans.

He wrote:

“God has been faithful to me in the industry. First Nigerian Actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie. #KOKisOK #OCHIAGHA IGBO NINE. Nollywood has really come a long way. No insurance oooo, any kpam for helicopter, man don waka. The many risks we took to entertain you. Kudos to Amaco Group.”

Celebrities, fans react to Kanayo's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

sis.ekwutos:

"Use me as this man deserve an award of honor from AMVCA."

marak_772:

"Wetin Kanayo buy from Kanayo that make Kanayo owe Kanayo?"

asorockcomedian:

"A lot of sacrifices have been made sir ."

bricks_ejay:

"Boss I’m ready for the sacrifice make I bring my ex and her friends."

_champ4life:

"Funny enough, growing up K.O.K made money ritual look so interesting...... omo, I almost believe say person no fit make an without ritual A king for life ❤️."

