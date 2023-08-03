A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her fiance went missing without a trace

The heartbroken woman shared a photo of her fiance and appealed to netizens to assist her in finding him

Reacting to the photo, many netizens prayed for the young man to be found while others advised them to report to the police

A woman has taken to Twitter to appeal for help in finding her missing fiancé, who works at Wesley Hospital in Ilesa and lives in Kaiola.

According to the message shared by @inside_ijesa, he was last seen at 1 pm on the previous day by his roommate, and all his phones are currently switched off.

Lady in tears as her fiance goes missing Photo credit: @inside_ijesa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The message reads:

“Hello pls, I’m trying to msg inside ilesa on Twitter but I'm finding it hard. Pls help me post this 6:03 pm. My fiance is missing. His roommate said he saw him last 1pm yesterday. He's a Remita staff of Wesley hsp ilesa. Lives at kaiola.”

The tweet has since gone viral with many Twitter users offering to help in any way they can.

In the meantime, the search for the missing man continues, and anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact the relevant authorities or the family of the missing person.

Reactions as woman raises alarm over her missing fiance

@Alhaji_ commented:

“Please report officially as well. Olorun áá se ní ríri.”

@ogbonnatochuk20 said:

“May Jehovah lead him safely home-Amen.”

@OSUN STATE POLICE COMMAND said:

“Go to the nearest Police divisional headquarters in the area he was last seen and make an official report please.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng