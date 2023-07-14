Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignored all that is happening around him to give thanks to God and eulogise his second wife

The filmmaker took to social media to explain that has had so much peace courtesy of his second wife, Judy, regardless of the divorce set before him by his first wife, May

Yul shared a picture of himself and Judy cuddling together, but netizens quickly reminded him to do the needful and sign the court papers so that the grieving mother could have her own peace too

Nigerian celebrated actor Yul Edochie has continued to flaunt his second wife, Judy Austin, amid reports of divorce with his first wife, May.

On July 10th, Legit.ng broke the news that the mother of three who lost her fourth child had submitted petitions against the filmmaker in court.

Netizens remind Yul Edochie to do the needful and sign the court paper so that May can find her own peace too Credit: @yuledochie, @may_yuledochie

Reports further said that the grieving mother was trying to have full custody of her children.

The affected man in question has yet to say a word about the recent update but has continued sharing loved-up images of himself with Judy.

In a fresh post on Instagram, the actor called his new wife his peace and appreciated his creator for making it so.

"Peace. Thank YOU, Lord."

See his post below

Yul Edochie’s declarations spark reaction

Netizens quickly reminded him that he was delaying the signing of the court papers so that his first wife could have her freedom and move on with life.

See their comments:

edungbemioso_01:

"Minister of Peace...allow the innocent woman go in peace then...Sign the papers."

teejaiygold:

"I now believe everything said about this man. This is exactly the habits of a narcissist. You want your ex wife out of the gram while you frolic with your new madam on the gram na WA ooo. Even your dad sef Dy support your narcissistic behaviour which tells a lot."

yusufakeem2023:

"Na laugh I come here come laugh today ohThis is absolutely sign of depression jxt help us sign the court paper that is when you will see shege banza..like I said from beginning. Na laugh I come laugh ."

tinesharicks:

"It will only take time but the end we shall all see but before then I REJECT YOUR TYPE.. God forbid."

yusufakeem2023:

"At least make you dey use this fake smiles, fake joy console yourself on this Obasanjo Internet Depression and narcissistic is eating you up ."

messiliamansa:

"When u are unhappy u want to prove to others that u really are, otherwise u don't need to even prove yourself by doing this. Odiegwu u never achieved what you wanted by having two women. Bloated ego is working."

