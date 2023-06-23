Superstar actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, might have moved on from their unnecessary entanglements following their marriage, but Netizens are yet to do so

The controversial lovebirds rocked the headlines for days with videos that raised questions about their marriage

In a recent update, the couple shared a video of their lovely son, Star Dike, and netizens went ahead to point out his resemblance to the actress' former husband

Nigerian Nollywood hot couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin buzzed the internet for the umpteenth time without them being the originators.

After a series of online dramas the duo has put up for their fans and netizens, they have moved on to now sharing random details of their daily lives on social media.

Netizens point out resemblance of Yul and Judy's son to the actress' first husband Mr Obasi Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

One of their new videos showed Yul Edochie and his second wife playing with their son, Star Dike.

In the sweet clip, the husband and wife fought over their son's attention by demanding kisses from the little champ.

The actor won all the rounds with Judy lamenting over children ignoring the person who carried them for 40 weeks, which was exciting to watch.

Screenshots from Yul Edochie's video on Facebook Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Netizens make observations about Yul and Judy's son after watching their video

Most of their followers pointed out the resemblance between their son and the actress' first husband, Mr Obasi. See their comments below:

Hope Mfon:

"Omo forget, this boy look like him papa. I no mean Yul Edochie oo, I mean him real papa."

Ogechukwu Sylvia Oduns: ·

"This is Mr Obasi replica."

Amaka Ezigwe:

"This boy is so cute. Mr Obasi carbon copy."

Autina Ekine Mirilla: ·

"This baby doesn't look like Yul but his real Daddy."

Franca Oluchi Martins:

" Kia this boy is just exactly his dad..This is 100% Obasi!"

Source: Legit.ng