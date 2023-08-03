Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers who stood by her after her son's demise

May, who shared a new picture of herself, however, hinted that the new month was a new beginning for her

Her post is coming hours after May was said to have sued Yul and his second wife, actress Judy Austin

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally shared a new post amid claims of her suing her husband and his second wife Judy Austin.

Legit.ng recall reporting that May allegedly charged Judy with adultery with her husband and also petitioned for a divorce against Yul.

May Edochie expresses gratitude to fans.

Source: Instagram

While the mother of three is yet to confirm or deny the report, May, in a new post via her official Instagram page, said the month of August marked a new beginning for her.

Not stopping there, May also expressed gratitude to all her fans for their constant love and prayers, as she wished them God’s blessings in the new month.

“A new month and a new beginning. A million thanks to everyone for the constant show of love and prayers. Here’s wishing you all my amazing fam God’s choicest blessings and all-around miracles. Much love from the queen”.

See May Edochie's post below:

Netizens react as May Edochie shares new post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from popular celebrities like Uche Jombo, Peggy Ovire and Iyabo Ojo, who reacted to May Edochie's post with love emojis.

See their comments below:

_tosinsilverdam:

"The lord is your strength sis ."

ihemenancy:

"Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you strong woman."

charming_ebony:

"It’s her daughter liking her post and ignoring d dad for me. It’s shows that odogwu don rubbish himself. Welcome back Queen May."

Susan.dede.104:

"Abeg who raised this woman?? Show us because she deserves all the accolades she raised a queen and more."

popolampoh:

"You have Won the Battle. You have won the WAR… Shine on Ada Zion kam bu. We are Forever in ur Corner ."

levinahairclub:

"Queens don't shout we hear you loud and clear no time."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin dance as May sues them

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy, seem unbothered even though they have a lawsuit against them.

After the news went of May suing them went viral, Yul Edochie took to his Facebook page with a video made with Judy.

The couple showed different dance steps to Flavour's popular song Na We Dey Here.

