Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has, at last, addressed the alleged longtime rift with musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba

It was asserted that 2Baba's 2010 hit song "Only Me" was a response to the former Chelsea player after he allegedly snubbed him at a London club in 2006

After many years that have gone by, Mikel finally spoke on the issue after a concerned fan demanded to know the nitty-gritty of what ensued

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has addressed his alleged longtime conflict with Afropop icon 2baba.

The veteran singer released a hit song in 2010 dubbed Only Me after it went viral in 2006 that the former Chelsea star had ignored him in a London club.

Mikel Obi opens up on alleged 2006 rift with 2baba Credit: @mikel_john_obi, @2babaididbia

Source: Instagram

According to the sources, 2baba wrote the song in retaliation for Obi's rudeness. A few years after the rumour first surfaced, 2Baba refuted it in an interview with Brila FM in 2016.

He stated that the song was never a diss tune or about Mikel and that such an incident never occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mikel never directly addressed the rumours until recently, when a curious fan asked him about it.

The professional footballer went on to say that he never snubbed 2Baba at a London club. He said he was a huge fan of the singer and would never have done such a thing.

The Chelsea star shared a video of him relaxing at home and listening to the Late South African legend Brenda Fassie’s song.

In his caption, he wrote:

"When the music hits hard and you can’t get enough, Have a goodSunday,y my people."

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user identified as xfranky22 asked the ex-football star about the old viral reports, saying:

"Did you truly snub 2face at a club in London back in 2006?"

Mikel debunked the rumour, saying:

"No, I never did. Am a big fan of his. So I wouldn’t do such a thing. Have a lovely day."

See the conversation below

Mikel Obi relies fan on the relationship he has with 2Baba Credit: @mikel_john_obi

Source: Instagram

See the video Mikel Obi shared

Mikel Obi’s video sparks reactions

Fans and netizens hailed the veteran footballer for speaking up while they celebrated his long-standing impact on the Nigerian football scene.

See their comments below:

Meconofficial:

"This your reply will clarify many doubts back home in Nigeria, a lot of people have been calling you names because of this unclear issue Thanks for clearing the air. and making Nigerians to understand that you are not a bad boy."

abuanassibroheem:

"Honestly, this man has nothing but a great reservations of respect. I hope we meet one day sir. Have heard lot of good directly from a man you know very well. Keep it up sir."

akinyemiakintemi:

"@mikel_john_obi God bless you Mikel, this story has caused a whole lot of divisions and I knew it is the handwork of negative bloggers."

king_emma.o:

"Enjoy big player...more God Blessings and protection in Jesus Christ name amen ."

xfranky22:

"@mikel_john_obi thank you I am happy to get a reply from you am framing the comment."

eje_bailo_ejeh:

"@mikel_john_obi thank you my legend for verification. When that news spread I was pained as a @chelseafc fan and a @official2baba (living legend) addict."

theamazingroyy:

"@mikel_john_obi you can’t be perfect you are a mega super hero so all eyes on you and mouth waiting to see your actions and speak about your flaw."

2baba prays for his kids, wife and Nigeria

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 2baba got people talking online with a clip he shared on his page recently.

The singer in the trending video left a caption on the post that seems to carry more message than it meets the eye.

He prayed to God:

"It shall be well with my family, your family and Naija."

Source: Legit.ng