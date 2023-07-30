American rapper Cardi B elicited reactions online with a video that showed her tossing her microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her while performing.

In the video, the US star is seen performing while wearing a long orange dress when a member of the audience throws liquid from a cup at her.

The viral clip has since caught the attention of Nigerians, as many attributed her outburst to that of an African mother, and others likened her to Afrofusion star Burna Boy

American superstar Cardi B was captured in a video tossing a microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her, just hours after she threw a microphone at a DJ in Las Vegas, as reported by Dailymail.

In a video posted to Instablog on Instagram, the WAP hitmaker was seen tossing the microphone from the stage after being doused by a fan's hurled drink.

Nigerians call Cardi B Burna Boy's sister for her recent stage outburst on a concertgoer who tossed drink at her on stage Credit: @dailyloud, @cardib

The video began circulating on social media, depicting the musician's astonishment when a member of the audience threw liquid from a cup at her midway through her performance.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Cardi B's outburst

The video sighted by Legit.ng on Instablog garnered over 7,500 comments, as many spotted the Africanness in her. Others, too, likened her to the Afrobeats icon Burna Boy.

See their comments below:

_lyndaalida:

"Cardi the female version of Burna no chills. "

_bikkesbeauty:

"Cardi and Burna must be siblings in their previous lives."

permtingspa:

"She come gt Burna Boy energy ooo."

joann.i.e:

"Cardi b brought out the african mother in her, it’s only them that can stone you and it won’t miss. …if my mother stone me slippers no matter how i try to dodge it, it’ll still touch."

queen_b_cosmectics:

"I don’t support violence oo, but I support this! . Sometime you need to let people understand how their ugly reaction makes you feel. We are all human , so we should learn how to treat others better. Tf! Why pour her water???"

mrnonny_poski27:

retyyy:

"Her southpaw is on point. She no even target the woman and got her real good. I too love her she get luck she no comot her mighty heels take stone am cardi doesn’t take rubbish ❤️❤️❤️."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"The mic did the Lord’s work and we’re glad in it…What’s with this recent trend of throwing things at celebs though? People just want to trend for the wrong reasons! "

