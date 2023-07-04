Nigerian singer 2baba has returned to God with his children after a long break, the singer called it 'Sunday movement'

In the video shared by the singer, he lamented on how it has been long since he worship in a church.

Many of his fans reacted to the new development in the singer while some apologised to him for calling him father Abraham in the past

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba has caused a stir online after a viral video of him and his kids in church was seen online.

In the video obtained by Legit.ng, the singer was seen with his kids lamenting on how it has been long since he went to church.

2baba who was recording the video himself said:

2baba reveals he has not being in church for a long time after he attended service on Sunday. Photo: Official2baba

“Sunday movement, e don tey’’

He later called on his younger daughter with Annie Idibia to say hello to the camera.

Netizens reacts to 2baba's video

The video has since generated reactions from many of 2baba's fans and celebrities. While some of them gushed over his good looks, others complimented the resemblance between 2baba and his kids.

See some of the reactions below:

Nedumphotography wrote:

"The one and only 2baba.'

Wealth_rf wrote:

“So we plenty wen no dey go church but God dey always turn up for us. I think say na only me oh”

Realjerrymusa wrote:

“2face don leave una for street follow God. Make una better understand the level”

JosephOOu wrote:

‘’Baba we suppose apologise to you, we done find out the real father Abraham”

Bellamira925 wrote:

"Your blood too strong see as girl pikin resemble papa’’

Hes_legit1 wrote:

“2 baba blood too tick abeg see photocopies families”

najeefrancis wrote:

"Oyi-nem, no worry, you are not alone for this church thing. The good book say “Not all that say Lord Lord shall enter the kingdom of God."

2baba prays for his kids, wife and Nigeria

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 2baba got people talking online with a clip he shared on his page recently.

The singer in the trending video left a caption on the post that seems to carry more message than it meets the eye. He prayed to God:

"It shall be well with my family, your family and Naija."

