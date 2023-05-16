A funny moment between Nigeria's legendary singer 2Baba and Oga Sabinus has left many laughing

In the video, 2Baba, who was happy to meet Sabinus, went on to ask the skit maker why he likes trouble

Sabinus, while jokingly explaining to the singer, said causing trouble online was the way he makes his money

Much-loved skit maker Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' recently linked up with veteran singer Innocent Idibia 2Baba, and it was a funny moment to watch.

2Baba, who was delighted to meet Sabinus in the video, asked the skit maker, whose comedy skits generally involve him getting into trouble, jokingly quizzed the reason behind his action in many of his skits.

Sabinus links up with 2Baba. Credit; @mrfunny1 @official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a response, Sabinus explained he had to look for trouble online to make money.

In his words:

"If I no enter problem, money no go come."

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens react to Sabinus' video with 2Baba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Naz:

"I no even know when sabinus serious ."

Confidencenneoma:

"2face still fresh, like today okra soup."

SOMADINA:

"2baba na legend and his loyal, I noticed something, all the greatest and senior artist in Nigeria are well raised and knew how to accommodate."

RemmyZaza:

"Investor your face show x 2baba legendary ."

Nobody:

"The legendary 2baba, always looking young and humble!!!"

@ezeagu:

"na 2Baba deh ask for pics now with Sabinus ur grace much bro."

dilawdilaw2:

"Sabinus i don’t know you are handsome like this."

Agu Anthony:

"chilling with 2baba but your face show my boss."

Decency:

"Abeg who wan give me problems make money come oo."

Nnamdi Divine692:

"Wow Sabinus have really go far oooo, see sabinus see 2face, more grace to u guys."

Sabinus sweetly celebrates his wife's birthday

It was a moment of celebration for much-loved skit maker Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' and his household as he sweetly celebrated his wife, Ciana Chapman.

Sabinus took to his Instagram page to pen a lovely message to his wife, who he described as his right hand.

He wrote:

"Today I just want to celebrate my right hand my beautiful life partner !! Your love is timeless."

Source: Legit.ng