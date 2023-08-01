Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has now set the grounds for his only son, Jason, to become a footballer

Basketmouth recently enrolled his son in the Liverpool football academy and he shared the video on social media

A number of netizens were impressed with Basketmouth’s decision for his son as they called it a smart move

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has now enrolled his only son, Jason, in Liverpool’s football academy.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the entertainer shared a video showing the moment his son was getting enrolled in the sports academy.

The video showed some parts of the academy and comedian’s young son carrying his bags and getting ready to join his new colleagues.

Nigerians react as comedian Basketmouth enrols son in Liverpool Football Academy. Photos: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth accompanied the impressive video with a caption where he anticipated his son making him a proud father.

He wrote:

“Go make daddy proud boy. ❤️”

See the video below:

Fans react as Basketmouth enrols son in Liverpool Football Academy

It did not take long for a number of netizens to troop to Basketmouth’s comment section to react to him enrolling his son in the football academy. Many of them noted that it was a good decision.

Read some of their comments below:

ilonwa_segun:

“If only my dad did this for me back then..... I can never forget that moment...... Get papa way get money, way ready watch you and know your strength.... Bless up son!”

favourite_of_ph:

“Omo na the next okocha be this.”

do2dtun:

“Money cannot waste. It’s almost time to replace what Daddy spent .”

aj_arthurjnr:

“Comedy money x Football money = Your retirement go Bloody!!!❤️❤️”

edycarter_0:

“Smart move you retire from comedy to become agent.”

smarty.lee:

“Na grace dey carry poor man pikin wen no get connection go places. Grace will locate someone reading this today IJN.”

the_phage:

“Now I get why you're retiring in 5years.”

unkusp:

“All the good things we lack from our parents that we shall give our children. Make us proud Jason.”

uche_clare:

“Project Okpocha .”

iamayomartins:

“Investment wey fit return in 2 years Mbappe na 18 years wey dem sign am with huge money o .”

isioma.nathan:

“Project Mbappe on track!”

Basketmouth to quit comedy in the next 5 years

Nigerian ace comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has revealed his intention to quit his professional career in five years.

Basketmouth, in an interview on Hitz FM, shared how he had just been floating for the past six years and decided to return to comedy last year.

The comedian revealed he had made enough from the art to last him for life as he revealed his desire to have new experiences aside from comedy.

Source: Legit.ng