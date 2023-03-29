In a recent interview, Basketmouth revealed he would be quitting comedy professionally in five years

Basketmouth, who is one of Nigeria’s celebrated comedians, said he had committed himself to the art enough

The comedian further revealed he wants to experience something new as he wants to be remembered for other things aside from comedy

Nigerian ace comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has revealed his intention to quit his professional career in five years.

Basketmouth, in an interview on Hitz FM, shared how he had just been floating for the past six years and decided to return to comedy last year.

Basketmouth says he has five more years to do comedy. Credit: @basketmouth

Basketmouth said he would keep cracking jokes after he quits, but not professionally.

The comedian revealed he had made enough from the art to last him for life as he revealed his desire to have new experiences aside from comedy.

In his words:

"For the past six years I have just been floating, last year I told myself and my team, you know what I am going back to comedy I want to do five years and I am quitting. I am quitting in 5 years. I have got five years to do this and I am done. I will still be cracking jokes but it wouldn't be a professional thing. So if you see me doing any gig, it is maybe I am doing pro bono but i will not charge anybody to perform again. I have made enough, I have committed myself to the art enough to take a break or quit. I am now into movies, series, and concert production. I want to experience something new and I want to be remembered for something else other than comedy.”

Basketmouth is already in the music and movie industries.

Watch the video below:

