Nigerian comedian, actor, and singer Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth is currently making headlines over a cute video of him and his kids.

Basketmouth took to his Instagram page to share video clips of his fun moments with kids.

Sharing the lovely video, the comedian added a caption that read:

“The ladies’ man.”

Watch the video below:

This is coming weeks after Basketmouth announced his separation from his wife, Elsie Okpocha.

Fans react to video of Basketmouth and his kids

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

symply_tessyy:

"And mama did the video ❤️❤️."

ojulewastudio:

"Beautiful daddies girls ... may they continue to make you proud ❤️may your home continue to be a testimony."

irem_mercy:

"❤️❤️❤️ family is all you got ."

glomiko_baby:

"My sweet smart cute ladies with their sweet caring dad.❤️❤️❤️."

adammamelody:

"Seems ladies are all over the house❤️❤️such a cute family."

pkbmusic_:

"Very strong gene dem collect your nose and eyes .."

obarotv:

"No be small pride price you go collect o! ."

icotterel_halo:

"But where is their mother?"

iamsassyannbackup:

"This is soo pretty. The ladies man indeed."

_sir_great_:

"Lol na basketmouth be this wey the world believe say Dey divorced them nor really know this guy."

kingtundeblack:

"One of my boys will marry one of those your damsel."

Basketmouth deletes post on separation from wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth deleted his viral post on getting separated from his wife, Elsie.

Recall that the funny man had earlier released a statement about his marriage on his official Instagram page.

In the post, he noted that he was no longer with his wife of 12 years, Elsie. His disclosure raised a series of reactions online as netizens prayed for it to be a prank.

