BBNaija All Stars housemate, Frodd, is now making headlines over his recent statement on the show about voluntarily exiting

According to Frodd, he needs to collect voluntary exit as he complained about how much his ‘member’ had shrunk from not being with a woman

Frodd’s funny conversation with Whitemoney soon became a trending topic online as netizens debated on it

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Frodd, has now caused an online buzz after speaking about taking a voluntary exit from the show.

Just recently, the reality show star was seen speaking with his colleague, Whitemoney, about missing getting ‘cosy’ with his woman.

According to Frodd, he needs to collect voluntary exit from the show because he did not anticipate all of these things.

Fans react as BBNaija star Frodd considers voluntary exit to get 'action' from pregnant wife. Photos: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Frodd added that his ‘member’ has shrunk so much to the size of a two-year-old. He said that he doesn’t even feel like a ‘bobo’ anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said in part:

“This one I’m sleeping alone, I need to collect voluntary exit for this house, I did not anticipate all these things.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Frodd considers voluntary exit to go and get ‘cosy’ with his wife

Frodd’s statement about taking voluntary exit from the reality show to get some ‘action’ from his wife trended online and got many netizens talking. It also sparked an online debate on if men can stay away from getting some ‘action’ for long periods of time.

Read some of their comments below:

mheenarh__:

“Una think say e go easy after he saw cross and Ilebaye kissing last night, How he no go miss his wife‍♀️.”

tgworld.ng:

“Nawa o so does it mean men can't stay 1 year without sxx? Nawa o”

thevc_store:

“They should be doing conjugal visits for married men in Biggie's house just like they do in prison .”

jones_mil:

“People who always say, “is sxx food?” are actually dealing with low sxx drive. And guess what? Low sxx drive is not the flex you think it is.”

ruthroberts7683:

“frodd stop embarrassing your wife naw..what is this .”

drtj__:

“It’s amazing how this generation of men cannot survive one month of abstinence! Sexxual promiscuity is indeed a major cancer in public generation . May God continue to help us men because it’s not easy at all and I understand.”

abimbola_mie:

“So how did mike do it common.”

d_global_ent:

“ Frodd is not ok, the way he said it in igbo self.”

darmie__:

“Hian is sexx food?”

toscani_exclusivewears:

“Shame ! So as a married man cannot stay off sex for 1month -1year buh expect der wives to do so for.years wen dey travel abroad ? Ikegwuru o!”

mike_khribzie:

“So u dey knack 8 month old preggy woman regularly ”

properties_by_susan:

“This sexx thing is just overated abeg. It’s a thing of the mind If you shoot your mind from it. You can stay without it People wey Dey prison dey knack ??”

Mercy Eke says her man promised to give her the N120m if she didn't go for BBN All Stars

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now revealed how her man promised to give her the N120 million prize money.

Mercy was seen talking with her co-star, Alex, about having mutual friends outside the house. Alex had said that she and Kiddwaya have a mutual friend, and Mercy noted that she and Frodd also do and that he even knows her boyfriend.

Not stopping there, the former BBNaija Pepper Dem winner went ahead to add that her boyfriend had even promised to give her the N120 million prize money for her not to come on the show.

Source: Legit.ng