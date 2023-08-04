Popular Nigerian actress and comedian Real Warri Pikin recently had a funny exchange with her son in a viral video

In the trending clip, the movie star’s son was seen pleading with her as she was about to climb a horse

According to Warri Pikin’s young son, she should not climb the animal because it might die, the video raised hilarious comments online

Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin is now trending online over a funny comment her son, Ebube, made to her.

Warri Pikin had shared a video on her Instagram stories of herself with her children enjoying their day out together.

The comedian was also seen about to mount a horse in the video but her son made a funny comment that left people rolling with laughter.

Fans react to funny video of Real Warri Pikin's son begging her not to climb horse because she might kill it.

Source: Instagram

Ebube was heard pleading with his mother not to mount the horse because the animal might die.

He said:

“Mummy don’t enter the horse, the horse might die.”

His comment led to laughter in the group but his mum’s smile quickly changed to a frown as she wondered if her son made the statement because of her big size.

She said:

“Maybe because I’m big. Ebube how can you say that kind of a mean thing to me?”

See the hilarious video below:

Netizens react as Real Warri Pikin’s son pleads with her not to climb horse because she might kill it

The video of Real Warri Pikin’s son’s comment about her not climbing the horse soon went viral on social media and it raised a lot of hilarious comments from netizens. A number of them noted that children are blunt and they say the strangest things.

Read some of their comments below:

nnenna_blinks_:

“Children say the darndest things. They say it blunt without sugarcoating. If you like Vèx na you sabi.”

ladyque_1:

“He said the horse is de@d already kid’s doesn’t have filter in their mouth .”

ace_tlg:

“Lmao Kids say the darndest things. Ebube no get filter for mouth I just dey shout Ye Ye, as Mama wan climb the horse .”

shedamsfitness:

“Funny as it seems, and as innocent as the comment from Ebube, this is what makes some mothers unhappy and depressed secretly, as it relates to Body Shaming èt Obesity.”

ask.dehrine:

“Kids have no filter … And when they say you are beautiful, just know that you are getting confirm compliment.”

shapeessentials:

“Children ehn .”

wendy_okorie:

“Children will hurt your feelings without realizing it .”

