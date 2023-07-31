Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu had singer Spyro perform at his private event over the weekend

A video from the event showed the moment Elumelu stopped the DJ from playing another song 'Billing' aside from Spyro's song Who Is Your Guy

The singer, in a statement, revealed he performed the hit song featuring Tiwa Savage, more than twice for the billionaire

Fast-rising singer Spyro recently shared a fun video from his performance at an event hosted by Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur Tony Elumelu.

In the sweet video, Elumelu, his family and friends could be seen in an exciting mood as Spyro performed his hit song Who Is Your Guy.

Spyro performs Who Is Your Guy on special request at Elumelu's party. Credit: @spyro_official @tonyOelumelu

A clip from the video showed the moment Elumelu stopped the DJ from playing another song, Billing, which has the lyrics that read 'When Money No Dey' as he insisted on Spyro performing Who Is Your Guy, which seemed to be his favourite.

In a caption of the video he shared via his Instagram page, Spyro revealed that the billionaire made him perform the song more than twice as he appreciated Elumelu for hosting him.

The singer wrote:

"Uncle @tonyoelumelu had me on special request for his event last night and he made me perform WHO IS YOUR GUY for like 4 times and he wasn’t gonna have it when the DJ changed the song TONY ELUMELU IS MY GUY Thanks for having me sir ,was an honor S/o to everyone present …it was massive fun."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Spyro shares video of him performing Who Is Your Guy at Elumelu's event

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

o1awale:

"When money no dey? Do you know who uncle Tony is?...he definitely can't relate "caz money dey always dey" I pray good health for him to enjoy his hardwork for long. Amen!."

success.m.favour:

"I smiled watching this video through out the Uncle vibes is really giving ❤️ Abuja really looks good on you @spyro__official pls just stay back."

mandyamak

"who is your remains and still the best hit song for me this year❤️❤️."

ikdnc:

"Osheyyy.... U sef wear red... Mad mad.... Collect endorsement deal before u leave ooo.... Big ups."

kehindeodebode_ceo:

"@tonyoelumelu sabi chop life jàre. Lit ."

leenasoftnez:

"More like chairman nor wan hear that when money nor deycos his money is plentyyyyyyyyyybillionaire doings."

