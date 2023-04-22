Popular Nigerian singer, Spyro, has taken to social media to remember the late singer, Sound Sultan

The singer recounted how Sultan accepted him, clothing and feeding him when he had nobody

Spyro ended the post with a message of gratitude to the music legend for everything Sultan taught him

It's been over a year since Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan passed away, and his legacies continues to live on.

Singer, Spyro, recently brought fans close to tears after remembering the singer in an emotional post.

He recounted Sultan's kindness towards him, revealing the late singer accepted, clothed and fed him'.

He went on to wish the singer was still alive to witness his success today.

In his words:

"I MISS YOU mentor …I cannot COUNT MY BLESSINGS without you. Today thoughts of how you fed me ,clothed me and accepted me when nobody did came rushing back ‍♂️ I remember a night we were to go for an event and I as usual came so unkept and fashion-less but while others laughed me, you went up to your room and brought your cloth down for me to wear I wish you are here to see all that is happening . I remember how I would always tell you I would make you proud and it’s sad you ain’t here now .Thank you for all you taught me and did for me …TILL WE MEET AGAIN ,rest on in power #SOUNDSULTAN"

Fans react to Spyro's post about Sound Sultan

amb_v2:

"Please extend a kind gesture to his family. He has wife and kids, let the kids know how nice and accommodating their father was, show them gratitude you would have shown his father."

chinyereokwute:

"Awww... Let his family he left feel this love pls that is if you're not already on it. Peace."

prince_olubunmi_gabriel:

"Good writeup... Don't forget his children and wife too... Thanks."

tobbynhostitches:

"That’s the power of impact, when you help a man you have helped a nation."

ujuonyekah2022:

"Pls remember his family people he left behind."

everything_you__need_store:

"Now I see why you are so humble. You no just carry this thing for head.. you are a free spirit man. God will continue to smoothen your path in life. You will never go down. Amen."

