Late Nigerian Afropop star Sound Sultan stirred nostalgia in the minds of fans and netizens as he made new music even in death

The singer, who appeared to have had a couple of projects he was working on before his death, has ignited his legacy once more

A new post on his social media page indicated that the deceased has a new single on streaming platforms featuring Spyro

Late Nigerian music Legend Sound Sultan may be no more, but his legacy has continued to impact young talents' lives and careers.

The singer, who died on July 11, 2021, has a newly released single featuring the fast-rising act Spyro.

Late Sound Sultan releases new song featuring Spyro Credit: @soundsultan @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The late musician's team took to social media to share the information with a viral video passing the message on the song.

The song titled Money Race is an Amapiano-infused jam produced by the veteran record maker Id Cabasa and features Spyro.

A few months ago, The Who's Your Guy hitmaker honoured the late artist via Instagram, cherishing the legend's love and influence on his life.

See the post below

Late Sound Sultan's music sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to the late singer's newly released single.

See them below:

lucyorganicworld:

"Now this is the real definition of an ICON or LEGEND.His legacy will never be forgotten. Nice one team! Release all that he couldn’t release."

onyinye_okoye:

"Well done sounds team and wife. Release all the unreleased ."

adunolapwetty:

"Wow I love to see this @idcabasa kudos sir @soundsultan rest on legend ️."

latejcreations:

"Gone but never forgotten ❤️."

da_mix_mechanic:

"I went through the comments seems some of us don't understand whats happening here, the legend lives, this is a way of showing support and raising funds for his family, we miss him but his family needs to feed. Even Abacha loot we still dey flex am, so the dead can fees the living. Support what you see not condemn it."

oluwabukolabajayi:

"How insensitive, dum***b, lack of compassion y'all can be is heart breaking. No humanity left in y'all, just de***ad souls walking around and typing without thinking. So, he doesn't have recorded songs that can be released and feature other artists? Y'all think everyone live an unintentional li**fe like how y'all are living right now.

He has kids who needs money for bills and fees. Do you know, how FINANCIALLY draining, cancer treatment is? Y'all writing this insensitive comments since yesterday, need to ask God for forgiveness."

sazaberg:

"So sad .Good things don't last."

US consulate remembers Sound Sultan's death

American Consulate in Nigeria recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary multi-talented artist Abdul Ganiu Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, following his demise.

The singer gave up the ghost on July 11, 2021, after succumbing to angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, a throat cancer

The singer died at 44, leaving behind his wife, Farida Fasasi, and their three kids.

Source: Legit.ng