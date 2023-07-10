Popular Nigerian singer, Spyro, has caused an online buzz after he slid into the DM of popular American actress Meagan Good

In the screenshot of the chat that went viral online, the Who’s Your Guy crooner was seen sending messages to the actress about how he hopes to meet her one day

Spyro’s messages to Meagan Good raised a series of interesting comments from netizens after it went viral

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro, is now in the news after he slid into the Instagram DM of popular American actress, Meagan Good.

The music star, who is well known for his Who's Your Guy song, was seen camping in the DM of the movie star as he expressed his admiration for her.

Fans react as singer Spyro shoots shot at US actress Meagan Good in her DM. Photos: @spyro_official, @meagangood

In a screenshot of the chat that was posted on Instagram by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, Spyro was seen telling Meagan in a message he sent to her in 2021 that he hopes to meet her one day.

In another recent message, the music star was seen telling Meagan that he is now a big star with the success of his song, Who’s Your Guy. He also encouraged the actress to marry him because their age difference is just a number.

See screenshots of the messages below:

Netizens react as screenshots of Sypro’s messages to Meagan Good trends

The messages sent by Spyro to Meagan Good soon made headlines on social media after screenshots of them went viral. The Nigerian star’s interest in the US actress sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Read some of their comments below:

“Is crushing your mate? E choke.”

“This is your reminder that "your crush has a crush", life's tuff.”

“Me and Cardi B still Dey talking stage sef.”

“Isn't she taken?”

“You dey try strike woman in a Holy way.”

“You need advice from Don Jazzy na him fit tell you Wetin Riri do ham.”

“Shoot your shot ooo @spyro_ _official don inspire me. Lemme quickly go and DM Micheal B Jordan cos time no dey o.”

“Be like Don jazzy never tell you Wetin Rihanna do am.”

“This life no just balance... person crush dey crush on another person.”

“See scope, never trust Adam sis. Later Spyro go sing last, last for her with beta breakfast.”

“He got the advice from Don Jazzy.”

“Nothing is impossible for God to do let "you be my shoe, I be the lace.”

“Megan is so beautiful.”

“Please give us another hit song and stop gbogbo palapala yi.”

“Focus on another hit song brother.. One song is not enough..”

“Trying to Strike a lady in a Godly manner.”

