Veteran actor Pete Edochie has sparked mixed reactions on social media with a new video

Media personality Chude shared a video of the movie star breaking kolanut, praying in Igbo and quoting the bible as he received them

Many netizens in the comment section wondered how a man who looked like royalty birthed a son like Yul Edochie

Popular media personality Chude recently interviewed veteran actor Pete Edochie and shared a video of how he received them.

In the video sighted on the host's page, Edochie sat on a chair like a king;'s throne and prayed in Igbo as he was presented with kolanuts.

Pete Edochie stirs reactions with video Photo credit: @peteedochie/@chudeity

Source: Instagram

While praying, the Oodogwu, as he is fondly called, quoted a bible verse and continued with his speech.

He then instructed a certain Peter, a good man, to break the kolanuts so they could all enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pete Edochie's video

The veteran actor gave off royalty vibes, and it got people wondering how he ended up with a son like Yul.

Read comments below:

mss_veey:

"How did this man get a son like yul, still surprising."

godwindadaboy:

"U sure say this man no be King real life? .... he even sits on a throne at home. IGWEEEEEE!"

officialcodac:

"Movie or Not, he is Uniquely filled with Wisdom and Respect for Tradition and Jehovah!!!"

ayoola874:

"What a legend- I can’t believe this is the man that birth yul."

freakynna:

"What the F*** sir how will you break kola nut and include Bible verse ? And even include Jesus … today sir you lost my respect ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

talkmasculinity:

"Love this. A powerful way to show that it is the same GOD our forefathers prayed to with the kokanut that we pray to when we pray “the Christian” way. "

theofficial__gina:

"A legend for a reason "

Yul and Judy unbothered, dance in video as May sues them

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy, seem unbothered even though they have a lawsuit against them.

The actor's estranged first wife, May, sued Judy for N100m for committing adultery with her husband.

After the news went viral, Yul Edochie took to his Facebook page with a video made with Judy.

Source: Legit.ng