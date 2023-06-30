Davido's alleged pregnant side chick Anita Brown, has pledged to obtain US work visas for the singer's other baby mamas

Anita claimed in a series of recent tweets that the singer has about six baby mamas that he is refusing to take responsibility for

She further stated that she would not allow Davido to contact her again and would refer him to her attorneys

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick Anita Brown, has continued finding new ways to shame the music icon amid the scandalous episode between them.

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that an American Onlyfans model, Anita Brown, boldly claimed she was carrying the child of the unavailable hitmaker.

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick set to assist the singer's baby mamas American work visa Credit: @ninatheelite, @larissalondon, @sophiemomodu, @davido

In a new development, the Black American side chick came on Twitter to rant about the DMW boss once again when she angrily revealed her plans to better the lives of his baby mamas

Anita went on to claim that the singer has about six baby mamas he isn't catering to, and it was her mission to ensure they got what they deserved.

In a series of tweets, she wrote:

"So many ppl wanna father my child. That man don't ever gotta speak to me again! Btch speak to my lawyers. All them baby mothers that ain't getting support, not me, here i come HAE!

"Better keep making hits, cause we need it! Hypocrite. I'll get every baby mother a work visa, until they can get wf they deserve! My taxes say a half a million a year, SMD. I'm a different breed! Trust me.

"Right game, WRONG ONE! This is America hae! Men think they can sx every female, tell them all the same sob story and karma doesn't spin the block! I'm every man's KARMA & IDGAF

"It's about 6 babymothers, UNPAID! And struggling! Speaking out like deadbeat! All because they can't really go to no real judge and have favor! SMD! Here I COME!

"All that defamation of character I'm letting a lawyer handle Every single thing that tried to destroy my character trust me I'm going to have my lawyer in the midst"

See some of her tweets below

Anita claims that Davido has 6 baby mama he isn't taking care of

Anita threatens to involve her lawyers

Nigerians continue to drag Anita Brown

Nigerians attacked the Onlyfans model online while they recounted the shame the singer has brought upon his family and brand. See their comments below:

@Esteembehemoth:

"Sigh! See the wahala David has brought upon himself. ‍. A low budget Moriah Mills."

@hatmadah1:

"Dmn this part of Davido’s life he will never forget, he will forever remember this era and it’s definitely going to change him whether he likes it or not."

@Sizzune:

"Why these AA women dey so uncultured and messy, or is this a troll account?"

@Nekie_neka:

"Only Fans!! Only Fans?!!! Kai!!! Davido!!! You went to cheat on your wife and disgrace your family with a dirty stupid prostitute!! Fuckkkk!!!! Look at this now. Look at your life in public! I'm so pained. Oh my gosh!!"

@nwokezi:

Ashewo don go carry Lawyer. Harford Olosho."

@iphy309:

"Go Anita, you are doing Well."

@EseYrn:

"You no want make person spoil your own but you no wan sleep until you spoil him own."

@_TFOHK:

"See as Davido don disgrace the entire country."

I don't want your husband - Davido's Anita tells Chioma

Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself. According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her.

She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

