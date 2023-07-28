Ace Nigerian artist Davido trends online after his second baby mama Amanda took to her page to share a photo of her newborn with the singer

Amanda is the mother of Davido's second daughter, Hailey and was said to be carrying the singer's child earlier in the year

This is coming hours after Davido's controversial American side chic, Anita Brown, announced on her IG live that the singer had just welcomed another child with Amanda

The chaos in Davido's household doesn't seem set to subsidies soon as more scandal rocks the singer's marriage with celebrity chef Chioma Rowland.

Hours after Davido's controversial American side chic, Anita Brown had announced on her page that the singer had just welcomed another child with his second baby mama Amanda, Hailey's mum went on her page to share a photo of herself and her newborn.

According to a popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja, an alleged photo of Davido's second baby mama with their second daughter together has sparked reactions online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting in May 2023 about the rumour of Amanda being pregnant and was set to welcome another baby for the Afrobeat superstar.

See Instablog9ja's post reporting about Amanda's second child with Davido:

See how netizens reacted to the reports of Davido welcoming another child with his 2nd baby mama

@iam_bulll:

"Your favourite no respect Chioma at all. Y’all bashing Anita should stop, we can’t keep glorifying bad behaviour, a serial cheating partner."

@chyomsss:

"Never marry a man with kids . He belongs to you all."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"Go ye into the world and multiply”, Baba took that line personal."

@ibisslovehaven:

"WHY WOULD A BEAUTIFUL woman, full of potential settles for a man like this? Money or fame? It’s not worth your mental health. Chioma, you should have done better."

@zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"I like Davido, but the disrespect towards his wife is way too much. I wonder what that lady is going through hearing all these... smh."

@amakah_:

"At least Sophia had a bit of decency to walk out of all this mess."

@dr_phili:

"This Anita girl is now a nuisance. To be honest, Davido's silence is making her crazy."

@meetdejesus:

"People don’t defend what’s right , they defend who they like .. sentimental judgement."

@iameniolamyde:

"In Davido’s voice “Nobody can give you belle like I do."

@hardey_nike11:

"The least you people can do is to congratulate her and move on ‍♀️‍♀️ cuz it’s none of our business ‍♀️ shebi na una talk say men dey polygamous in nature."

@lov__sophie:

"Davido clearly hates chioma."

Davido has a 2nd child with his 2nd baby mama - Anita Brown, reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer, Davido's alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, had once again gone on an online rant while spilling more on her relationship with the DMW boss.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anita made several claims against Davido, including how he welcomed a second child with his second baby mama, Amanda, in May 2023.

According to Anita, Davido married Chioma in 2023, even though they were not together in 2022. She added that in May 2023, he welcomed another child with Hailey's mum, Amanda.

