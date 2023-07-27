Davido's alleged incoming side chick Anita Brown, has been suspended on Twitter and Instagram.

After weeks of accusing the singer of impregnating her, her social media accounts have been taken down.

Twitter and Instagram suspends Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick Anita Brown Credit: @ninatheelite, @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that the American model has been tormenting the singer and his family online.

The news of Brown's suspension on social media, Davido brought celebration to the fans of the Afrobeats singer.

Anita Brown's suspension stirs reactions

Source: Legit.ng