Davido’s Anita Brown Gets Suspended on Twitter and Instagram, Many React: “Finally She Go Rest”
Davido's alleged incoming side chick Anita Brown, has been suspended on Twitter and Instagram.
After weeks of accusing the singer of impregnating her, her social media accounts have been taken down.
Recall that the American model has been tormenting the singer and his family online.
The news of Brown's suspension on social media, Davido brought celebration to the fans of the Afrobeats singer.
Anita Brown's suspension stirs reactions
