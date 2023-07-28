As reports about Afrobeat superstar Davido welcoming another child with his second baby mama, Amanda, trends online, Isreal DMW has come to reveal the truth about the newborn

Isreal Afeare Davido's logistics manager is regarded as an insider within the DMW crew, and he has come to debunk the reports about his boss welcoming a newborn with Amanda

The Edo state-born DMW crew member noted that the photo of Amanda holding a baby isn't his boss' child; instead, the baby of songwriter Wale Kwame and his partner, Vianca

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Earlier today, July 28, 2023, news about internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido welcoming a child with his second baby mama, Amanda, went viral.

However, since the news hit all major headlines, people from within the DMW crew have begun to come out to debunk the report. One such person is Isreal Afeare, Davido's logistics manager.

Isreal DMW reacts to reports that his boss OBO, just welcomed a child with his 2nd baby mama, Amanda. Photo credit: @isreadmw/@davido/@laplubelle

Source: UGC

Isreal DMW, in a post shared on his Insta-story, revealed that the child in the viral photo isn't for his boss; instead, she's Wale Kwame's daughter, Naomi.

He further revealed who the child's mother is and what relationship Amanda shares with Vianca, which is why she was carrying the child in the viral photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Isreal noted that he was tired of the incessant lies and stupid stories reported about his boss.

See Isreal DMW's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Isreal DMW's response to news about Amanda's child

@real_onyinye_:

"This guy don’t know how to address issues pls.Why on earth will you call someone’s child rubbish?? SMH."

@im_ife:

"Israel you go just dey implicate your oga anyhow , you no see VI’s baby…. Open mouth waaaa."

@sweetlina811:

"They should add Damage control officer to your cv including a pay raise."

@pheryisharyo:

"When Anita was giving your Oga left,right and center, you did not talk o but it’s Amanda now you can talk. Ok o."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Israel did you skip the part she wrote "vi's baby" abi you think you can just talk to people anyhow because you work for Davido???? Alaye take several seats to the back."

@bad_billipino:

"Davido should just hire Israel as his publicist/PR manager cause he's doing a better job than the person holding that position right now. He's not doing that every publicity is good publicity. It's like he cares more for Chioma and David's home than the rest of David's team. Well done Israel."

@mzprom:

"Why does this fool talk like a fool."

@olamiii_a:

"I’ve never seen anyone this dense."

@shoeshive.ng:

"Did he call someone’s baby a “rùbbïsh?"

Reactions as Davido's 2nd baby mama Amanda shares pic of their second child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the chaos in Davido's household doesn't seem set to subside soon as more scandal rocks the singer's marriage with celebrity chef Chioma Rowland.

Hours after Davido's controversial American side chic, Anita Brown had announced on her page that the singer had welcomed another child with his second baby mama Amanda, she went on her page to share a photo of herself and her newborn.

According to a popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja, an alleged photo of Davido's second baby mama with their second daughter together has sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng