Singer Davido’s second baby mama Amanda has shared her experience co-parenting with the DMW label boss

Amanda, in a question and answer session with fans, said being a mother could be challenging at times

She also gave her an update about her daughter Hailey Adeleke, who she said was under the weather

Nigerian singer Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda, is making headlines after she shared her experience as a co-parent with the music star. She said it was great.

Amanda, who is the mother to Davido’s 2nd daughter Hailey Adeleke during a question-and-answer session with her fans on her Instastory, revealed that being a mother could be challenging at times.

She, however, stressed that she would not trade it for anything.

“It can be very challenging at times but wouldn’t trade it for anything else in this,” she said.

A fan also asked how her daughter Hailey was feeling, and she responded by saying the young girl was great but was feeling a little bit under the weather.

She wrote:

“She’s good, feeling a little under the weather today.”

See the screenshot of her posts below:

