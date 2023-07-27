Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has continued spill more on her relationship with the DMW boss

In a new series of online posts, Anita claimed that Davido welcomed a second child with his second baby mama, Amanda, in May 2023

She also revealed how she did not initially know Davido was married among other things and Nigerians have reacted to her expose

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has once again gone on an online rant while spilling more on her relationship with the DMW boss.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anita made a series of claims against Davido including one about how he welcomed a second child with his second baby mama, Amanda, in May 2023.

According to Anita, Davido got married to Chioma in 2023 even though they were not together in 2022. She added that in May 2023, he also welcomed another child with Hailey’s mum, Amanda.

Nigerians react as Anita Brown spills more on Davido. Photos: @ninatheelite, @davido, @laplubelle

Not stopping there Anita went ahead to ask what big celebrity would not celebrate their wedding publicly.

She wrote:

“What big celebrity doesn’t celebrate their wedding publicly! Where is the public wedding?”

I confessed one of my deepest sins

In another post, Anita explained how she felt very guilty for sleeping with Davido despite him being a married man and that she decided to open up about her deepest sin on social media. According to her, she did not initially know he was married.

Anita said she confessed one of her deepest sins online, a sin she had spoken extensively to God about and asked for forgiveness because she could no longer hold it in.

She wrote:

“I literally came out about sleeping with a man that only for a month i knew was married

What would i gain from that ? I confessed one of my deepest sins to y'all! One that i spent weeks on speaking to God. One that i told God, I'm gonna speak on it, forgive me But i can't hold it in nomore.

I showed y'all the messages of me expressing how i felt about knowing what involved myself In lol. Y'all are just evil and delusional and ignorant will never let y'all play with my head top”

In another post, Anita went ahead to slam people calling her ugly. According to her, she and Davido were known together in Miami in May because she looks good and is a good accessory that anybody would want to show off.

She wrote:

“And y'all keep saying we slept together privately but now I'm speaking publicly. No babe!

It's mad footage of us in Miami in May Cause I look that good, I'm a very great accessory as much as y'all call me ugly, I dress my asss off, I have all the materials. A man that likes that is into So much material he wants to show me off to the extreme Nobody goes out with me & hides me Ima big look, I'm a big deal.”

Anita Brown also went ahead to claim that people from Africa have been calling her about how she has caused an uprising in Nigeria.

See the screenshots below:

Netizens react as Anita Brown spills more on her relationship with Davido

Anita Brown’s latest posts where she shared more about her relationship with Davido has now got more netizens talking. Some of them accused her of chasing clout while others blamed Davido for the embarrassment.

Read some of their comments below:

honeymix_mix:

“She doesn’t know Nigerians. We get tired easily,her matter don tire me like this.”

kingingemerald:

“You go explain tire .”

queen__claire22:

“You’ve dragged davido, Africans, Chioma, there dead child, now you’re involving imade and her mum too?? No one taught you limits?? You’ve gone wayyyyy pass the line.”

theexalted_meg:

“Problem with the world we live in…. Celebrities can do as they want and still get people supporting them… but when ordinary people do same thing, they are condemned for life… what do I know? Let’s call a spade a spade.”

just_adunni:

“It’s how she always hype herself for me “uprising” in which country? na bloggers Dey cause this nonsense sha!”

jhum_jay:

“This lady obviously needs help. It’s how she innocently behave like Davido is the first person she has been with for me, girl is desperate ‍♀️.”

domesticarrangement:

“Silence is truly powerful.”

snowflakeswb:

“Uprising bawo? You caused uprising in Africa???”

mis_aidee:

“There’s a mad picture of us in Miami….. where??? You go explain tire .”

the_itohowo:

““Uprising” in which country? You flatter yourself too much.”

roscoli:

“Not everyone can handle pain..this lady is hurting..she has been played...and depression is On...yes the way she handled all of it..may have not been the best...but a hurt person is very vulnerable...and not everyone embraces their emotional intelligence at that point...I really hope she gets therapy ...have her baby safely and move on..in a few years...it won't matter anymore.”

Source: Legit.ng