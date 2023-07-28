Singer Davido's second baby mama Amanda recently slammed netizens for spreading rumours of her welcoming a child with the singer

This comes after a picture of Amanda carrying a newborn baby in a hospital ward went viral online

Amanda has now cleared the air as she said the new baby belonged to her best friend while telling Nigerian netizens to stop stalking her

Aftobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda, has been trending online over rumours of her welcoming a second child with the singer.

However, in a recent update, Amanda has broken the silence over the rumours as she expressed displeasure at netizens making up rumours about her.

Davido's Amanda denies welcoming a baby.

Source: Instagram

According to Amanda, the baby she was seen carrying in a hospital ward in the viral picture belonged to her best friend.

Amanda also called on netizens to stop stalking her private life and focus on themselves.

See the screenshot of the post Amanda shared on her Instastory below:

Netizens react as Amanda debunks rumour of welcoming a second baby with Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed Anita's post, see them below:

ghconscious1:

"Yall letting dis Anita girl play wit ya minds. ‍♂️."

nenye_.official:

"Madam go and vent your anger on Anita your co:"

ogo_mbah:

"She’s debunking the news meanwhile all the gossip blogs are claiming they already posted this news . Who do we believe?"

royal_diadem15:

"Even if she’s pregnant. This ain’t her baby. She clearly wrote Vi’s baby ."

l.tobiloba:

"Tentatively, she said she knew y’all (bloggers) are foolish but didn’t know y’all can’t read and comprehend. Oh lord, see una sef for mud ."

Amanda reportedly welcomes 2nd baby

The chaos in Davido's household doesn't seem set to subsidies soon as more scandal rocks the singer's marriage with celebrity chef Chioma Rowland, Legit.ng reported.

Hours after Davido's controversial American side chic, Anita Brown announced on her page that the singer had just welcomed another child with his second baby mama Amanda, Hailey's mum went on her page to share a photo of herself and a newborn.

According to a popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja, an alleged photo of Davido's second baby mama with their second daughter together has sparked reactions online.

