Skit maker and singer Carter Efe is the latest celebrity to become an owner of a new mansion in Lagos

In a trending video, the skit maker was seen showing off his latest acquisition as he bragged about being the youngest CEO

The video has since stirred reactions from netizens, as many penned congratulatory messages to the skit maker

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular skit maker and content creator Carter Efe couldn't contain his excitement as he recently acquired a new mansion in Lagos.

In an Instagram Live Video, the skit maker was spotted with some friends in front of his new mansion as he bragged about being the youngest CEO.

Carter Efe shows off his new house. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe, who is also a singer, also went on throw shades at some colleagues as he showed off the 'sold' sign on the mansion, meaning he has paid for it.

Watch the video as Carter Efe brags as he buys a new mansion:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

parker_ojugo:

"CEO wey hustle and craze pass him record signee ."

dynamic8uq:

"No need of water pool spit issokay ."

mideeeeeeeee_:

"Who’s hearing young girls abi na my ear ."

kuwait__official:

"Congratulations to spit maker ."

whereischase:

"Berri tiga money ."

souljay_01:

"Congrats bro."

angelifeomadivine:

"Congratulations but which one be youngest ."

unstoppableabt:

"CEO congratulation. But easy with your spit for the building make u no paint am with ur spit abeg."

anukwu.franklyn:

"You try at least u get enough spit to wash am."

macafunwa:

"Omo see person don use spit pouring of spit buy house and I just dey throway my own ."

kuwait__official:

"I rush come view this early morning I never brush sef ."

temitayoakinbosoyepersonalblog:

" make una Dey calm down now where una Dey see this money now."

DJ Chicken sheds tears over new Benz

Legit.ng recently reported that DJ Chicken became the owner of a new Mercedes Benz.

In a viral video, DJ Chicken, who was emotional about his latest acquisition, shed tears of joy as he expressed gratitude to his fans.

The controversial DJ also reflected on being able to afford a Mercedes Benz for the first time as he showed off the expensive whip.

Source: Legit.ng