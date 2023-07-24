Popular online comic creator turned musician Carter Efe and his girlfriend Ella reaffirmed their love for one another once more

The Machala singer showed his tender side towards his partner in a viral video when he helped his lady get her hair in order

Not stopping there, he went on to seal his good deed with a passionate French kiss on the lips of his lovely girlfriend, which caught the undivided attention of netizens

Popular social media comedian turned singer Carter Efe and his girlfriend Ella have continued to reassure themselves of their love for each other.

In a new video trending online, the Machala hitmaker displayed his caring side as a lover, assisting his woman in arranging her hair to look beautiful and tidy.

Carter Efe lavishes girlfriend Ella with care and passionate kiss Credit: @gossopmilitv

Source: Instagram

While making his girl look attractive, he immediately graced her lips with a passionate French kiss that threw netizens off balance.

See their video below

Carter Efe’s mushy video with babe sparks reactions

Netizens pointed out the physical looks of the comedian-turned-singer and ridiculed his kissing tactics.

See them below:

moo__rel:

"This babe go dey drink one gallon of spit everyday ."

onlyloye:

"He doesn’t look terrible y’all just be acting like you can create a being if sand was given to y’all."

official_terecoflaylay:

"He doesn’t need lubricant anymore. Just one word and everywhere is wet."

king_godmade:

"Watery mouth!!! If I be Carter ehh me and u go tear our shirts ."

rachyy___x:

"Just get money my gender no get spec even if your mouth wide like ocean they’ll rush you."

just_mayh:

"Make who na rest, some of your girls which to be with him and it is how God created him, if you can’t give life or creat anyone don’t body shame any body… normally ehn when money no Dey ‍♀️ I don’t think fine girls do come around but now he has money … so your bad comment won’t hurt him besides he is use to it already .. carter is a fine boy so make Una rest."

qupid_jesus:

"WHERE THERE IS MONEY THERE IS WOMAN; SIMPLE."

