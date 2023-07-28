Talented Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has leveled accusations against some of his peers, alleging that they use streaming farms to promote their song

On his Twitter account, he mocked the artists whose tracks had peaked in the top 20 of the music charts only to fall out of the top 100 within a week

Adekunle Gold shared a viral video of a woman laughing during an interview, and he implied that the money that they used as 'fertiliser' for streaming farms has run out

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has indirectly revealed that other musicians in the industry are employing "streaming farms" to artificially increase the popularity of their songs.

He resorted to Twitter to poke fun at musicians whose songs had briefly topped the charts before dropping.

Adekunle Gold comes for colleagues allegedly using streaming farms Credit: @adekunlegold, @snehqueenbae

Source: Instagram

He speculated that those musicians' budgets for paying for bogus streams ran dry, which contributed to their falling chart places.

The High crooner went on to share a viral video of a woman laughing during an interview and implied that the money they used as 'fertiliser' for the streaming farms has run out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Songs wey dey top 20 last week don go 170 something, owo fertiliser ti ku waso," he wrote.

See his post below

Adekunle Gold's assertion sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the singer's post below:

@Alexanderzito_:

"You are suppose ti be doing this. Leave am for kussman and Daniel Regha."

@UnclePamilerin:

"Go Hilda go Hilda go."

@akuson_03:

"@adekunleGOLD. Allow us do the cooking . That your Album must enter top 10."

@KingiN_Eze:

"Adekunle Baci, Cook that thing."

@Mista_Bim:

"AG please now.. This table you’re shaking."

@Iamlarhny:

"'The farmers will make more money' Tinubu."

@iam_bams:

"Don’t worry next week , when you drop we go remind you too."

Adekunle Gold adorns Wife with brand new Mercedes Benz

Suoerstar Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold delighted his wife, Simi Kosoko, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

The singer announced it on his Instagram page with a brief video depicting his wife's ecstatic expression.

The sweet clip shared by the Five Star crooner showed when his beloved wife knelt down to accept the luxury gift from her husband.

Source: Legit.ng