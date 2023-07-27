Netizens have remained restless since the loved-up videos of Hilda Baci and her boyfriend dancing in the club made it to the timeline.

Legit.ng reported that a video of the Guinness World Record holder dancing with a mystery man at a club sent social media buzzing few days back.

Hilda Baci's mystery lover exposed by netizens Credit: @hildabaci, @dapperdamn

Source: Instagram

Some concerned users finally uncovered information about chef Hilda Baci's partner after a video of them having a good time surfaced online.

In the video, Hilda Baci and her man left many to drool over their public display of affection in the groovy night setting.

However, Cybernauts disclosed the man's identity in the Hilda Baci video, whose face was hidden.

According to reports, the man's name is Damilola, popularly known as Dapper.

Dapper is a global talent manager and music executive known to be behind the successful movement of Seyi Vibez.

See the post below

Hilda Baci's boyfriend sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions to the recent discovery. See them below:

energyofficialacc':

"I wonder how she quickly see seyi song man of the year use do sound for her food advertisement.."

enny_olaxx:

"Na why e get access to Seyi Ana Shallipopi songs before they were released ."

brymo____:

"I said this recently that it seem Hilda Is connected to dapper music cause she use unreleased song in two of her video MAN OF THE YEAR BY SEYI and speedometer also they never released those song before she used ham ."

tiwalade_blessing:

"Ohh that’s the reason why she is the first person to have seyi vibez and shallipoppi unreleased song to do her chef content ."

muta_and_1896_others:

"So na seyi vibe money Dey she use run the cookathon."

