A heartwarming video has captured the moment a group of medical students found out they passed their final exams

The 23-second clip showed the emotional reactions of the future doctors, who burst into tears and hugged

The video revealed the immense relief and joy they felt after overcoming one of the most challenging tests in their profession

A touching video showed the incredible moment a group of medical students discovered they had passed their final exams.

The final exams are notoriously difficult and stressful, and many students spend years preparing for them.

They were so happy and looking forward to graduating. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which lasted for 23 seconds, captured the raw emotions of the aspiring doctors, who could not contain their tears and hugged one another after seeing their results on a screen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Emotional moment showing when medical students see their final year results for the first time

The video is a testament to the hard work and dedication they have put into their studies.

As well as the immense relief and joy they experience after achieving their lifelong dream of becoming doctors.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@excelcakes4 reacted:

"Congratulations ii wish my brother this joy and everyone."

@JenniferEzebuiro said:

"E congratulations good I wish same for me final year nursing my result is coming out Mondav."

@DorcasOdelade wrote:

"The day I went to school to get some stuff one of my junior carry me finish with my bag....such excitement. Congratulations."

@user4748488585 commented:

"I can imagine the excitement cossssss e no easy o the day I passed my nursing council exam...l wan craze, na work l dey that dey wey I dey scream to you guys."

Brilliant 20-year-old Nigerian lady becomes Doctor of Pharmacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Promise Ayomide Adekola, a 20-year-old Nigerian, has graduated from Cyprus International University (CIU) with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

She also holds a dual Master of Pharmacy degree from CIU and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Vanguard reported.

Adekola left Nigeria in 2017, when she was 14 years old, after passing her WAEC exams with the required credits.

Source: Legit.ng