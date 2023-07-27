The Senate reportedly entered into a closed-door session during its plenary on Thursday as Nigerians await the unveiling of the ministerial list.

During the sitting of the lawmakers on Thursday, July 27, the Senate resorted to going into an executive session in a bid that was unconnected to the modalities on how to screen President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees, expected to be revealed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, The Nation reported.

The Senate went into the closed-door session soon after the Senate President led the principal officers of the house and commenced the day's proceedings.

Akpabio is expected to read the ministerial nominees, as reportedly forwarded by President Tinubu, in the early hour of the day.

