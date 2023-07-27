Controversial American businesswoman who has alleged that she is carrying Davido's child, Anita Brown, has finally released her diss track trolling singer

The swimwear model had shared a snippet of the diss track about a week before the official release, and it stirred a lot of reactions online

The new track titled, Womanizer has sparked a major outrage online as fans of Nigerian singer Davido have stormed Anita's page to slam her for her constant attacks on the Afrobeat star

Anita Brown, the controversial pregnant American side-chic of Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally taken her attacks on the Afrobeat star to a new level.

American businesswoman has officially released a diss track aimed at dragging Afrobeat star, Davido for getting her pregnant even though he was already legally married to another woman.

Anita Brown, the controversial American side-chic of Nigerian artist, Davido, has dropped a diss track trolling singer and his wife, Chioma. Photo credit: @ninathelite/@davido

Anita Brown's new song is titled, 'Womanizer', and it addresses her relationship with the singer while also having a special mention for Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland.

The adult film star dragged Chioma for staying with a man that cheats on her and doesn't respect her.

Listen to the track below:

See how netizens reacted to Anita Brown's diss track tackling Davido

@hulksmithh:

"Over 2 weeks now, you’ve been given yourself hypertension and he’s not even reply or look your side, don’t you see he’s turned you to mad person ? you have nothing in your upstairs to think. You are just chasing clout."

@bruce_leroy_norris:

"I Just want to know why you keep calling his wife out? If anything she’s just as much a victim as you ( claim to be). It’s giving bothered and jealous."

@ckuyaate:

"I don't understand why people are mad at this woman. She was just lied to aswell as other women. Davido, the married one y'all are praising dosen't even understand that he's married. Chioma the one y'all be comforting made her choice so what's the issue?? Meantime, I actually like this jam I'm sorry y'all but I'm all about music and I do not attach anything to it."

@eberemoses:

"What in the name of transgender is going on here."

@omokheowa_savage:

"Only wizkid FC go download this song."

@real_ebony_queen7777:

"You are just too obsessed with Davido and doing too much. Werey ponbele."

@walethewave1:

"Anita this music sounds better on mute, oh please rest."

@k.w440:

"Chioma don't love davido she is there for the money."

@dr_morula1:

"Why is she trying to make the narrative about “women”…..Madame it is between you and Davido.Stop trying to make it seem like Davido hurt all women.It was just one classl£ss woman he had issues with. Face your problem alone."

@trishiques_official:

"Davido got that magic D that will have you doing all kind of stuff on the internet and eve. Change careers auntie now an artist ohhh."

@louisa.1929292:

"The obsession this woman has is insane! Hes not even entertaining you and blogs are not even report about."

@benzema2baba:

"This music is noise pollution."

@yummmy__foods:

" ahh ahh this girl is mad ohh."

