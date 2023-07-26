Davido's Anita Brown made new claims that despite calling out the musician and his family, he still contacts her to date

During an Instagram Live session, the alleged side chick boasted that the DMW boss continues to come back to her despite the fact that she has said horrible things about him and his family.

Not stopping there, she urged the Nigerian women who are harassing her to come learn how to hold a man down using her tactics

David's alleged incoming baby mama, Anita Brown, has asserted that the singer is still pursuing her despite her negative remarks about him and his family.

She urged Nigerian women who are trolls to come and learn how to keep a man down while saying horrible things about him and his family, as she boasted loudly.

Anita Brown reveals that Davido still calls her to date Credit: @ninatheelite, @davido

Source: Instagram

She added that she is wealthier and more beautiful than the African women criticising her.

Anita insulted Chioma by claiming she had to murder a child to convince a man (Davido) to pay her dowry.

Watch the video below

Davido's Anita Brown's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of Nigerians' reactions to Anita Brown's new video. See their comments below:

callherlois:

"Diary of a mad black woman ."

remigrapher:

"No bi this woman talk say she found God.. or she don enter 2nd trimester."

unusual_jessie_:

"This girl’s forehead Dey scare me."

itstonia440:

"Pardon me to say this , when Chioma son kpai may his soul Rip , I felt God wanted to disconnect chioma from David thinking she’d leave him and this Anita would ve come in to be Davido’s karma , she’d ve delt with Davido so bad infact Chioma would ve been happily married to another man just watching the drama unfold from afar , she should be changed the destiny , now Chioma is like preventing what would ve happened to David she’s the one taking the bullet , no wonder women die sometimes in marriages you ll think all is well not knowing what she has to endure in the marriage , may God help women."

get_organizee:

"She’s lying Davido ain’t hitting you up and you re so pained she’s using reverse psychology on y’all."

michaelkenneth124:

"Shame on davido.... true true money no dey give person wisdom....a stvpid man is a stvpid man rich or poor."

