Some Muslims in the north promised to cancel Davido forever for daring to insult Islam in the controversial video he posted

The singer deleting the video was not enough, and some Muslims still expect an apology from him

Videos trending online show some youths who have dedicated their time to pulling down and burning Davido's posters

The controversial video Davido posted on behalf of his signee Logos Olori sparked huge reactions, especially from Muslims.,

To let peace reign, the singer pulled down the video from his social media accounts, but a section of Muslims are still not pleased.

Northern youths tore Davido's posters. Photo credit: @davido/@Sarki_sultan

Source: Instagram

A video of some youths in Maiduguri going around town, tearing and burning Davido's posters has emerged online.

According to them, they are reportedly waiting for an apology from the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of northerners burning Daviodo's posters

The video sparked relations online, with netizens tagging the behaviour of the men to poverty and illeteracy.

Read some comments gathered below:

wapzy_:

"You see as them many with no sense? Na them dey vote bad leaders problem of Nigeria."

caramel_toun:

"See them illiterates. Fooooools!"

callmegate1:

"Religion of peace my foot,I've never seen or know any Muslim who's been peaceful to anybody from other religion anytime matter arise."

@breakyonevk:

"Apologise on what grounds??? To people who have not eaten?? Lmao."

@EruditeMee:

"Now I see why even God cannot save you from poverty!"

godwinkessi:

"Omo all this Boko Haram northerners sef wey no get anything for head! Very backward set of terror!sts."

ogbonna08:

"Religion, poverty, and illiteracy are complete times bomb "

sheyisleek:

"Their leaders won’t let them have access to education….Lol."

social_sleeks:

"This is the main reason why their leader won't allow them access to education, illiteracy in the highest order."

Davido finally deletes controversial video after bashing from Muslims

Several Muslims in the country kicked against Davido's new signee, Logos Olori's controversial music video.

Many people pointed out that the representation of Muslims and Islam in the clip is not ideal and true.

Following the heavy criticism, Davido finally took down the video across his social media platforms and called for peace.

Source: Legit.ng