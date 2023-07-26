Popular Nollywood actor Zubby Michael and Cubana Chiefpriest visited the well-known Alaba International Market recently

Traders and business owners were forced to leave their stalls to greet and spend time with the celebrities

Videos from the event that took place on July 25th were posted online, with netizens stunned at how it all turned out

Famous Nollywood actor Zubby Michael, Cubana Chiefpriest, and a few other notable figures stormed the Alaba International Market on July 25th, attracting a massive crowd.

Business owners left their stalls to greet the entertainment figures who came to the market to promote their new herbal drink.

Zubby Michael, Cubana Chiefpriest, Pocolee and others storm Alaba International Market, Lagos Credit: @zubbymichael

A video captured Zubby Michael dancing on a truck alongside Cubana Chiefpriest while entertaining the audience, eliciting enthusiastic screams.

Taking to his caption, he noted his excitement, saying:

"I Dey Alaba international market for @dgeneralbitters #ZM #A1 #doings #bawedeyhere #blessup."

See his video below:

Zubby’s presence in Alaba market stirs reactions

Netizens appreciated the actor and hailed him for attracting such a crowd. See their comments below:

dino_dc07:

"It can only be God."

kingkaution66:

"Great Man Zubby ❤️."

iam_bahdman:

"Onyeoma doings❤️."

thestreetdeenboy:

"Baba you are a big doings."

unofficial_billy:

"A1 doings. Na we dey here. Ogini negudu pressure . When e choke you go know. This one too extra choke."

fribrihna3:

"See how people loves you, infact you are the president ."

