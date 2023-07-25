Mercy Eke's entrance into the Big Brother Naija All Stars house in her carnival-themed costume set the internet ablaze with admiration

The fantastic Nigerian Stylist Makililo Nelson, known for his exceptional creativity, masterminded the sensational look

A viral video reveals the meticulous styling process behind Mercy's stunning look, which consists of a fully embellished halter-neck minidress and much more

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke, affectionately known as the Queen of Highlights, graced the reality TV show's premiere on Sunday, July 23, in a captivating carnival-themed outfit, causing the internet to erupt enthusiastically.

Renowned Nigerian stylist Makililo Nelson created the extraordinary ensemble for the beloved reality star, demonstrating his unparalleled originality.

Behind The Scenes showing the making of BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke's outfit. Credit: @styledbymaklinscout

Source: Instagram

The intriguing styling process behind Mercy Eke's stunning appearance was detailed in a revealing clip.

The ensemble is an actual work of art, consisting of a highly embellished mini dress with a halter neck, elegantly coupled with strappy shoes, wings, and a breathtaking headpiece.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Mercy Eke's outfit making

Fans, also known as 'Mercenaries,' could not contain their admiration and flooded the comment section with their sincere opinions.

See their comments below:

original_karen_chris:

"U finished work my darling."

allbridalsng_:

"Take your flowers mak this one loudddddddddddddddd."

visuals.by.okarts:

"You outdid yourself bro."

medlinboss:

"Ahan won’t stop clapping for you o Weldon once again #BRAVO EAT 10 over 10 minus nothing ."

purim_scent:

"You did an amazing job: love every aspect of this."

khosy_twala:

"U did a very great job. The outfit was giving."

kathieperry34:

"You are badddd omg so cute."

chioma_anams:

"This dress is given 100% elegance."

