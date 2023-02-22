Much-loved Nigerian actor Zubby Michael has joined the list of celebrities who have been pranked

A video showed Zubby looking enraged as the pranksters made different allegations against him

Towards the end of the video, Zubby was heard saying the pranksters would hear from his native doctor

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael expressed displeasure after he was pranked on a movie set by a content creator, Untouchable.

In a video Untouchable shared on social media, Zubby was seen alongside his crew members at a movie location when some boys were dragged to the area by two men who posed as military officers.

The boys who accused Zubby as the kingpin who sends them on missions and provides them with ammunition.

Zubby, who was shocked by what he heard, slapped one of the boys.

However, while the drama was ongoing, a woman and a man joined the conversation as the man accused Zubby of demanding to sleep with him in exchange for roles.

A clip showed the moment the men posing as military officers told Zubby to come with them to their barracks, which he declined as he was seen making some phone calls.

Things soon escalated as Zubby went physical with one of the men and grabbed his gun.

Untouchable would later show up at the scene as he told Zubby it was a prank which caused the actor and his crew members to chase them.

Towards the end of the video, an angry Zubby said that pranksters would hear from his native doctor.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Zubby Michael gets pranked

See some of the reactions below:

k.i.n.g.c.h.r.i.s.7:

"You will hear from my native doctor ."

nazzfx_official:

"Zubie na man joor."

sog.walter:

"Zubby na strong guy ."

ayibakuromillion:

"This 1 , but this guy mind no be hear , just imagine say na real ."

