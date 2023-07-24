Ifu Ennada turned a new age on July 23, and as usual, she shared controversial posts

The BBNaija star's birthday shoot had her showing a lot of skin, with leather straps covering the essentials

In the same breath, Ifu Ennada announced that she had given her life to Christ and was now born again

Ifu Ennada has sparked reactions on social media with her birthday posts and also made an important announcement.

The ex-BBNaija housemate shared new photos on her page, announcing that she is now a born-again Christian.

Nigerians react to Ifu Ennada's photos Photo credit: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

Styled by celebrity fashion designer Tiannah, Ifu's bare black outfit only covered essential parts of her body, revealing her legs and other details.

The reality star accessorised with a black cape and a crown and sported gothic makeup.

In her caption, the entrepreneur noted that there was deep meaning behind her look this year, even though people will be quick to condemn her.

She wrote:

"On this special day I'd like to announce that I've officially given my life to Christ. Yes I am born again. The past few years saw me stray from Christ and live a life that almost ended me, but His Mercy saved me and even though it's not been easy overcoming my flesh and leading this new life, I'm committed to staying on the right path - the path to eternal life in Christ. There is a deep meaning behind these photos I'm using to celebrate my day and announce my new life, don't be in a rush to condemn me without having an understanding of the message it carries."

View Ifu Ennada's posts below:

In another post, the entrepreneur expressed shock over the reactions that greeted her birthday photos. She also promised to reveal the meaning behind her controversial look.

She wrote:

"Yesterday I watched with amazement as people hurled insults at me & some went as far as wishing me dead because I had dared to announce my new life in Christ with photos that have deep meaning they didn't even try to understand & sought not to understand! Before I go on to reveal the meaning behind my birthday look, I'd like to say this; Most Nigerian Christians have no real understanding of what it actually mean to be a Christian & by extension their soul winning duty as a follower of Christ!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ifu Ennada's post

The reality star's posts sparked mixed reactions, with Christians calling her out for the misrepresentation.

Read the comments below:

tiannahsplacempire:

"Happy birthday ifu. You already know I love you. This Birthday go pepper Waiting for them ajeri jejovah, church is still in service go and sin no more my child "

bomaakpore:

"Happy birthday gorgeous God bless ❤️."

ritaosunde:

"This is mockery to Christianity . Grow up Ifuennada."

odaluiwuejenga:

"Tomorrow now we go hear am sorry for everything let it be in the past rubish …. Mock God until you need him so bad and then you realize how people suffer before he turn around again for them."

stitches_by_onyii_:

"Which kind rubbish birthday pictures be this ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

onyi_xandra:

"This is absolutely a mockery on Christianity aunty..STOP involving God in your rubbish!!!"

agirlnamed_esther:

"Ifu! You owe no one any explanation. You have a relationship with God and not these judgemental humans! Please have fun ❤️❤️ love you."

sensepolice:

"Oh please, just please. You can do whatever you wish with your life, but really there are lines you should be careful to cross. Those pictures crossed those lines and the fact that you don’t understand that shows you are still very confused."

