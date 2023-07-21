Helen Williams recently completed the challenge of making what she hopes will be the world's longest-handmade wig

Williams who is a vendor spent 7 days making the wig which measures almost 400 meters

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, Williams opens up about her experiences and challenges faced

In the wake of the Guinness World Records craze experienced in Nigeria, one lady has completed her challenge; making the world's longest handmade wig.

Williams completed her attempt at making world's longest wig Credit: @hair_rite_9ja

Source: Instagram

Helen Williams, a hair vendor in Nigeria had earlier revealed her intentions to take on the task, having gotten official approval from GWR.

After days of hard work and encouragement from friends and netizens, she completed the task of making the longest handmade wig.

Following the completion of the challenge, Williams spoke with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, about the experience and challenges she faced.

The businesswoman recounts that she was shocked when she got the approval on the 4th of June, but could not start immediately due to the need for proper planning.

And when she got to planning, she opened up about some difficulties she faced.

"I encountered many difficulties especially when we could not get any stadium or field the same length as the wig. We could not find a stadium up to 400 meters. We had to go back to the drawing board. However, none of these difficulties influenced the final design or process. It in fact made me search deeper and brought out the best of me."

Helen Williams spend 1 week (7 days) making the wig which she says measures almost 400 meters

On how she pushed through difficult times during the making of the wig, she says:

"I did not want to let my family down even when I felt weak ( I thought about people who genuinely care about me) it gave me strength."

On her final words:

"I am happy to be the first person In the World to make and complete this attempt. There is nothing impossible if you put your mind to something and work very hard towards it."

