Former BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada, is not happy with the way people who owe her money are not willing to repay their debts

She vowed to stop the act of lending people money going forward and gave a condition if she will ever shift her ground

The reality star further called on her fans to remember her in prayers as she wouldn't like to call out the debtors who are supposed to be her friends

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram story channel to spill her mind to people who owe her money.

The reality star revealed that the people who begged her to lend them money have refused to pay her back.

Ifu Ennada appeals to her debtors to pay back. Credit: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

She vowed not to lend anyone money next year, and if she would, the person would have to submit collateral because she is sick of people when it comes to paying back loans.

Ifu wondered why someone would owe money for one year considering the economic situation in Nigeria.

According to her:

"I feel like crying cos there's really nothing I can do. You wan arrest them abi you wan drag them to court? That's more money spent and less peace of mind."

She urged her followers to remember her in prayers as a lot of people are owing her, and she cannot call them out publicly because they are her friends.

Read her rant below:

Nigerians react to Ifu Ennada's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to the post. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Luci_richards:

"I do not borrow money again to people.ask me to borrow you, I will give you any amount that is convenient for me without you paying me back."

Qrushbeauty_skincare_spa:

"I learnt my lesson the hard way ooo, I totally stopped lending pple money cos they never pay back."

Ese_19:

"I don kuku learn, shi shi I no dey borrow anybody again if you like swallow razor blade."

Stephanieodugwu:

"I will rather dash you. if I have enough to spare. You see that borrow I can’t, some people will even harm you on top your own money."

Ifu Enna declares almost every girl in Nigeria has done yansh

Legit.ng previously reported that Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram story channel to delve into a controversial issue about the trend of bodywork among ladies.

The reality star declared that gone are the days when women had different body shapes and reminisced on the times when slim girls appeared in music videos.

The young lady also talked about a fan who trolled her for not getting her body done in other to increase her market value.

Source: Legit.ng