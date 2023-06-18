Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now exchanged words with an online troll who wished him death

It all started when the troll posted a video of the packed crowd at Burna Boy’s Netherlands concert and said that even Davido’s burial could not pull such a crowd

Davido was quick to question the troll on why he wishes him death and their exchange became a trending topic online

Top Nigerian musician, Davido, has now been subjected to trolling from an online user who wished him death.

One Twitter user, @Winco_3, had posted a video showing the large crowd at Burna Boy’s cancelled concert in the Netherlands.

Not stopping there, the troll added that even Davido’s burial could not pack such a crowd even though it would be free and not a paid event.

Nigerians react as Davido replies troll who wished him death.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Even Davido burial that would be free can't pack this crowd know ur mate.”

Davido replies troll who wished him death

It did not take long after the troll’s tweet went viral for it to catch Davido’s attention. The DMW boss questioned the netizen on why he wanted him dead. He also asked if he had personally done something to him.

He wrote:

“So u want me to die ? Reason being ?? What have I personally done to you to have you wish death on me …. Anyways I’m not goin anywhere ! I WILL LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST!!”

In a subsequent post, Davido replied to one of his fans who advised him not to pay attention to trolls. According to the singer, one of these days, the troll will hurt the wrong person and get punished for it.

He wrote:

“If nobody wan talk I WILL … you guys will hurt the wrong person one day ! Not everybody is strong and can take it for years like I’ve done ! Me no send but one day these pple will hurt the wrong person.”

Nigerians react as troll ‘wishes death’ on Davido

Read what some social media users had to say about Davido’s exchange with the troll below:

gylliananthonette:

“Funny thing is that, it's always the ones that has nothing going on for them ...when they say ev!l things to you, it makes them feel happy about their already mis..erable life…”

finegirl.joy:

“No matter who you support and how much you hate the other, never wish anyone death cause they have family and loved ones too just like you.”

gylliananthonette:

“No reply, no reply, like he isn't human with feelings ...its always easy to say dnt reply when it's not you that's being spoken too....”

adelakuntufayl:

“The funniest part of this is the same people that troll them and use hate words on them will be in their Dm asking for urgent 2k. This must stop .”

Evacomedytv_:

“Wrong person that will track them down…pull up on them and pull the trigger.”

sharon_jasmyne:

“But how can you wish death on someone?? Who raised y’all.”

the_odogwu_nwanyi':

“Honestly some people are insensitive! And their only hatred for him is because he's a rich kid & they feel he's privileged nothing else just pure envy!”

nikki.baddie1:

“And if David decides to track the clown down and deal with him people will start calling him childish…I’m a wizkidfc…but trolling David and his late mum doesn’t sit well with me I wish David can catch the person and use him as a scape goat.”

greatzbeauty_ltd:

“Wishing a human that has done nothing but to lift up others and put smiles on people’s faces . What he wish him will go back to him IJN!”

_bluesapphire7:

“Why would you trigger his trauma. Someone’s son died and you’re making a baseless comparison.”

Davido shares heartbreaking post on Father's Day

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has touched hearts on social media after he opened up about his pain on Father’s Day.

On June 18, 2023, the world celebrated Father's Day on social media, but for Davido, it was a difficult occasion.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the DMW record label boss opened up on his pain by speaking about his feelings. In one post, Davido admitted that it was a difficult Father’s Day for him, but he thanked God for strength. According to him, some days are like that.

