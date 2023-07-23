Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido who had been trending online over the last few days because of a music video of his new signee, Logo Olori, that he posted

Davido was called out by several Muslim critics and scholars, accusing the singer of disrespecting Islam with the depicted message in the viral video

The DMW boss, who didn't immediately react to the public outrage from the Muslim ummah, has finally responded, and we don't think it is what the people want to hear

Ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido has been trending for a few days because of a new music video he posted online.

Former presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, criticised the singer, noting that the music video wrongfully depicts Islam.

Davido finally reacts after being called out by Bashir Ahmad for disrespecting Islam in a viral new video. Photo credit: @davido/@bashirahmad

Source: Instagram

Bashir and many other Muslim social media influencers have demanded that Davido take down the video, noting that it is a blatant disrespect of their religion.

"Them go feel am" - Davido reacts to the calling out

The DMW boss finally broke his silence and responded to the calling out with a cheeky message on Twitter.

He called on the Muslim ummahs to show him what exactly he did wrong by posting a music video that wasn't his.

Davido then hailed his new signee, Logos Olori, saying, "Them Go Feel Am."

See the trending video that sparked the public outburst:

See Davido's reaction to the Twitter outrage of Muslims

See the reactions Davido's tweet stirred online

@Inno4Chi:

"Here is CIA. After a thorough investigation and review of your video, we declare it fit and proper to be cascaded on all online and terrestrial tv platforms globally."

@abazwhyllzz:

"OBO press their nécks oo. I support you, nobody fit do anything."

@YoungestDraiyz:

"Make them clear road for you ."

@Lankystillfancy:

" Them they always feel am."

@real_PKC:

"Them go explain tire, no evidence ."

@yazeed_sabo:

"May Allah guide you because You are lost , i been your fan since when I was a kid but I can’t be watching you disrespecting my religion, you definitely lost a fan and a follower!"

@Ishencemello:

"Una dey play with vawulence ."

@Abdallahmisilli:

"Upon all the complaints and corrections, this guy refused to take action on this tweet. His deliberate negligence to allow the tweet remains on his timeline despite outcry says much about his lack of respect for the Muslim community."

@YakubuNe:

"This is unacceptable, we cannot take it."

Source: Legit.ng