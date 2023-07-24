The outrage against Davido and a music video of his signee, Logos Olori, which he reposted on his page, has taken a new turn

According to popular Northern Nigerian social media influencer Waspapping, he noted that Kano and Sokoto states had placed a ban on the singer's music being publicly

In a trending video that surfaced online on Monday morning, July 24, a Fulani man was seen ripping apart posters and banners of Davido at shops in a mall

The Northern Muslims of Nigeria have begun taking drastic actions against internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido as the outcry against the disrespect depicted in a viral music video he posted on his page continues to trend.

Since last Saturday, July 23, 2023, there's been a massive outcry on social media from a religious section of the country lambasting famous Nigerian singer Davido for posting a music video tagged as disrespectful to Islam.

Singer Davido trends online as there are reports about his songs being banned in some states in Northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @Davido/@street_verdict

Source: Instagram

Some northern elites have reacted to the video, including Nuhu Ali and Bashir Ahmad lambasting Davido for promoting something that infringes on Islamic beliefs.

According to a famous northern social media influencer, Waspapping, a ban has been placed on Davido and his songs not to be played publicly in Kano and Sokoto.

Videos have also emerged online as some northern Muslims were seen tearing and removing fliers, photos and posters of the singer from public places.

See posts and videos reporting the Northern reaction to Davido's defiance:

See another video of a Hausa man removing Davido's posters from his shop:

See the comments that these reactions stirred online

@favourr.oj:

"Imagine banning a celebrity that is recognized internationally."

@nigho_joe:

"How many Hausa people sabi speak and understand English sef?"

@tour_lanny:

"Same Hausas wey dey always call wrong number Abi another one dey?"

@keshy008:

"I am a Muslim and I didn’t see anything wrong with the video. Abi na another religion them dy complain about Shey them no dy shoot music video for church."

@houseofphreedahbodycare:

"Make una ban boko haram with dis energy."

@endylight1:

"It does not stop him from making money or selling out his shows. You all are promoting the song more and more."

@wilsoneeelder:

"These nigas will fight for Allah but stay mute on their people suffering."

@ovieoftoronto:

"The law of supply and demand states that , when demand exceeds supply , the price will increase... When you shut the northern states from listening to Davido."

@rayhuncho._:

"All the north combine Davido no dey get reach 2% stream . So e no mean anything make una enjoy una aboki music alone."

Davido finally reacts after been called out for disrespecting Islam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido has been trending for a few days because of a new music video he posted online.

Former presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, criticised the singer, noting that the music video wrongfully depicts Islam.

Bashir and many other Muslim social media influencers have demanded that Davido take down the video, noting that it is a blatant disrespect of their religion.

Source: Legit.ng