Popular Nollywood actress Stella Damasus lost her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, 19 years ago

The mum of two put up a post gushing about the things he meant to her as she marked his remembrance

Stella also revealed how her world shattered after she lost her husband and how she had to pull herself together for the sake of their children

Fans and colleagues of Stella Damasus flooded her page with words of comfort and sympathy over her recent post.

The actress penned an emotional and moving post about her late first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, who passed away 19 years ago.

Stella Damasus remembers her late husband. Photo credit: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

In her post, Stella, who found out about the end of her third marriage on YouTube, revealed how much her late husband meant to her beyond just her partner before his death.

She said even though her world crumbled after her loss, she had to keep living life for the sake of their daughters.

Despite how much she misses her late husband, the actress' consolation is that she and her daughters would eventually reunite with him.

Recall that actor Uche Maduagwu taunted the actress over the failure of her third marriage to Daniel Ademinokan.

Excerpt from her post read:

"We all miss you so much but we are strong just like you taught us to be. You are my angel. My lover forever. You will never be forgotten. NEVER. It doesn't get any easier with each passing year."

See the post below:

Netizens console Stella Damasus

Read some of the comments from fans and colleagues of the actress below:

nosagram:

"Sending love and praying continued comfort, SD."

mofeduncan:

"Always in our hearts."

_my_king_011:

"I remember when he died ... Such a long time ago.. he's wunmi's brother ... Rest on."

olumonibaby:

"This was her only true love every other was just nonsense, may we never miss our one true love."

emekaamakeze:

"He must be proud of your strength and the women you and the girls have become."

nikkilaoye:

"#ForeverMissedForeverLoved we thank God for how he kept you and the girls through it all. Much luv to you sis."

mosesakoh:

"Awww love you SD @stelladamasus you have been so strong for the girls. My heart I prays for you and the girls each time I see you."

Stella Damasus speaks on marrying her best friend

The veteran Nollywood actress spoke openly about one of her marriages, which lasted only eight months.

She claimed that the church where she was a choir member once pressured her to marry the choir director, her closest friend.

The actress stated they were not meant to be married, emphasising that they were excellent friends but failed as a couple.

Source: Legit.ng