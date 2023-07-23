Big Brother Naija All Stars fans are glued to their seats as their favourite housemates from previous seasons return for the first time ever for another round of excitement

Ex BBNaija's fiery housemate, Pere, sent the internet into a frenzy as he made a grand entrance into the All-Stars Reality TV show

The Shine Ya Eye season six general left fans on the edge of their seats, keeping his mysterious role under wraps for now as he eyes the N120m grand prize

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi, also known as Pere, roused tonnes of online reactions with his return to the All Stars Reality TV show.

The hot-headed housemate from Shine Ya Eyes season six kept his fans and viewers in suspense by refusing to reveal the character he would be portraying on the game show this time around.

BBNaija Pere makes it into the BBNaija house as the 6th housemate Credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

During his entrance into the All Stars house, the presenter of the show, Ebuka, asked him if he would exhibit both his military and soft sides on the show, as he had done previously.

Pere replied, "You just have to watch out and see."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Regarding shipping, the military celebrity is uncertain of his position until the contest begins.

See his video

BBNaija Pere’s entrance stirs reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Pere's entrance.

See them below:

@Oli_Ekun:

"If Whitemoney enter this house, Pere go run lock the kitchen immediately."

charming_ebony:

"Ds all stars go Dey bloody ooo. I see Pere and CeeC fight."

everythinghealth.ng:

"If you like go and do “this emblem on my neck” they will pursue u."

___omololasilver___:

"Wahala go sup for that house, bad combo. Well!! I subscribe for vawulence."

sylvias_bonnets:

"Ceec and general will f!ght wella. Who wants to bet? "

linda_emenyeon:

"Confusion don finish me oooo All my faves in the house."

eyebreakdrules:

"Clear road oh! My 5star Generel❤️❤️❤️❤️men Mount ."

Source: Legit.ng