The Big Brother Naija All Stars season kicked off on July 23, and popular ex-housemates returned to Biggie's house

2018 BBNaija star Cee C was the first to enter the All Stars house, followed by 2020 star Kiddwaya

Immediately he got in, Kiddwaya tried to sit Cee C down to strike a deal with her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya wasn't playing when he said he came into the house to win.

After his grand entrance on stage and entering the All Stars house, Kidd spotted 2018 star Cee C who accused him of greeting Biggie before her.

Netizens react as Kiddwaya offers Cee C money to stay off show Photo credit: @kiddwaya/@ceec_official

Source: Instagram

After they exchanged pleasantries, the billionaire kid tried to strike a deal with Cee C.

According to Kidd, he would give Cee C the N120m grand prize so she could leave the show.

Cee C, who found the deal and Kiddwaya's enthusiasm funny, laughed and turned him down, to which he playfully replied that she doesn't need the money.

Watch the video on Kiddwaya's Twitter page below:

@prettytolar:

"Kidd You can’t hate some people sha I miss CeeC’s smile too"

@Abistles:

"Kidd with the vibes, always on cruise! "

@Decency_Garrad:

"He's coming out on the first day of eviction. He's boasting too big as if he has 120million."

@InDiWey_:

"oh this is where he said baddest and i lost my mind a bit "

@XollyMnyandu:

"Why would Kidd offer Ceec this amount does he feel intimidated or what? #BBNaijaAllStars"

@TOCHI_BASS33Y:

"CeeC is a stubborn person, can't be babied and that's why I like her."

@powell_ank:

"Business man that recognizes prospect and will negotiate well to tame it to a minimal especially when it seems to be a threat.. kid is on another level #BBNaija #KiddWaya."

@EziomaKalu:

"You dun start with your fake promises again abiI can't wait for Saturday night party."

@Kyaauta:

"I need this his behavior again . As far as he’s not in a ship"

@Lewis_Dera:

"This guy has started We’re in for a long ride."

Netizens react as Kiddwaya returns to BBNaija All Stars

The second housemate introduced into the BBNaija All Stars house was Kiddwaya, whose entrance sent social media abuzz.

In his introduction, the reality star said he had a good time during his season and is up for more.

Kiddwaya added that the sides of him people did not see will come to play, and he will be real and fun all through.

Source: Legit.ng