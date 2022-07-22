One of singer 2baba's baby mamas, Sunmbo Adeoye, is celebrating 9 years of marital bliss with her husband, David

The beautiful woman took to her Instagram page with lovely photos as she gushed over her amazing husband

Sunmbo also used the opportunity to reveal some of the secrets to a successful marriage like hers

One of Nigerian singer 2baba's baby mamas, Sunmbo Adeoye, is celebrating nine years of beautiful union with her hubby, David Adeoye.

She shared the good news on social media with her followers as she posted adorable photos with her partner.

Sunmbo Adeoye shared some of the secrets to a successful marriage. Photo credit: @sunmboadeoye

Source: Instagram

Sunmbo gushed over him as she thanked him for being an excellent partner and father to her and their kids.

"Happy 9th anniversary to the One I call my own divine compensation ❤️Thank you for My SMILES - A signature I wear since I found Love in your heart @davidoadeoye. You are one of a kind and God’s gift to our children and I. May God almighty continue to keep you sir. I celebrate what we share today and always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ its nothing compared to what I can ever pray for. I indeed found Rest In a place made just for me."

See the post below:

In another post, the mum of four shared the lessons she has learned in nine ears of being married and slao gave tips for a successful marriage.

"What I have observed in my 9years of blissful marriage is that true friendship and genuine commitment to the journey matter as much as Love and communication. Mutual respect is key but also how you both define marriage is important. There will be challenges on the way but only genuine commitment and faith in what you share, will keep you going."

David Adeoye also took to his own page to gush over his woman and thank her for all she has been to him over the years.

"9years like 9months. Thank you my LoVe @sunmboadeoye for 9years of genuine Love. Thank you for 9years of Peace. Thank you for the 9years of true friendship. Thank you for the 9years of real commitment. The Lord will continue to uphold our union with His Right Hand of Righteousness and strengthen the LoVe we share Forever. I will always LoVe you Adesunmbo-mi."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with the Adeoyes

mary.akpobome:

"Happy anniversary to one of my favorite couple. Lots of love. "

teea_mee:

"Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already right beside you sis . Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

twinny_african_stores:

"Thanks for sharing ma’am ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iyaolojaeko:

"Happy wedding anniversary Sir/Ma forever to go Amen ❣️♥️❣️"

nhn_couture:

"Congratulations sir and ma, this is to forever."

rotimiwilliamsadu:

"God bless you both beautiful souls. Proud to call you family. Much love."

